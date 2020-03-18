ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blood donations are rapidly declining due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mississippi Valley Blood Center is urging people to donate blood to avoid a shortage.
The center is offering expanded collection hours at many of its donation sites across the area. They are also working to schedule more mobile blood drive to help replace donations that have been lost due to widespread cancellations.
Although you can't give blood if you have been diagnosed or are being tested for COVID-19, or within six feet of someone who has the virus or are running a fever, have a cough or shortness of breath.
You can find more information on where to donate blood here.
