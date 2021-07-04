ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you've been on the receiving end of a good deed lately, there's a chance it's because of a little boy from St. Charles County who passed away.
Barrett was born on June 14 but since his passing, his family, and then complete strangers, are finding a way to carry on his memory, by blessing others.
"He would look at us with the most beautiful brown eyes. His way of telling us, 'It's ok. I'm ok,'" said Katy Bone, Barrett's mom. "He was diagnosed after birth with a rare lung disease called Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia and he passed away at 28 days old," said Tyler Bone, Barrett's dad.
But the couple is determined to make sure he is never forgotten.
"The only thing he knew was love and the only thing he gave was love," said Tyler Bone. "It inspired us to want to give joy and love to other people."
That's why #BlessingsForBarrett started, so others could share stories of good deeds done in the St. Louis area, all in Barrett's honor. That includes blessings like dropping off Gatorade to police officers, buying coffee for people in line behind them, taking care of the bill for strangers dining at the same restaurant, and much more.
For what would have been Barrett's second birthday, loved ones pitched in so they could surprise wait staff, who've had a tough year because of COVID shut downs, with big tips.
That's what brought them to Shamrocks one day, where Jourdan Hofmeister was the manager on duty.
"The table next to them had two adults and two kids," recalled Hofmeister about the day the Bone family came into the restaurant. "Halfway through the meal they asked if they could pay for Rachel's table's food. We didn't think much of it, a family is being nice, cool, until they handed her a hundred dollar tip."
And then, for the waiter working their own table, they tipped $614, representative of Barrett's birthday.
"We all cried for quite some time," said Hofmeister.
But it's what that waiter, the recipient of all that big tip, did next that showed just how powerful Barrett's blessing can be.
"He then turned around and decided to bless our kitchen staff as well. He gave every person in the kitchen their own cut of it," said Hofmeister.
As loved ones continue spreading blessings, Barrett's parents said it's acts like that from complete strangers that are some of the most powerful.
"You're thinking of my child. It’s incredible," said Katy Bone.
