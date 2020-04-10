WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Every hole on a golf course has a sign, but these days at Bear Creek Golf Course in Wentzville, there are 18 more signs.
"We've got signs on each tee box asking them to stay six to 10 feet apart," said owner Kirk Porter.
Most golf courses in the state of Missouri are still open. Porter invited News 4 out to take a look at all the precautions they are taking to keep players safe, starting with the carts.
"We soap it down, disinfect it with bleach water that's been mixed. Then we dry everything off and my employees all have gloves on," he said. "Also we have one player per cart, doesn't matter if they are in the same household or not."
Golfers are kept six feet apart while waiting, and only three are allowed in the pro shop at a time.
At the driving range, the number of spots to hit from has been reduced.
"We've taken some of the mats out so there aren't as many and we can space them farther apart," Porter said.
They've also raised the cups on each green out of the ground so people don't have to reach down to get their ball.
"Once your ball hits the cup, that's considered holed out. You can pick up your ball and move on to the next hole," Porter said.
So while the experience may be different than traditional golf, people are still eager to get out of their house and onto the links.
"I think people wanna get outside and move around, get their mind off the things they've been thinking about throughout the week," Porter said. "I think golf is perfect for this sort of thing and as long as people practice their social distancing, it will work for everybody."
