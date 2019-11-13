ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the spring, MoDOT will begin to rehabilitate the eastbound lanes of the Blanchette Bridge.
Starting in spring 2020, a variety of repairs will be made to the eastbound lanes of the Blanchette Bridge, including replacing expansion joints, repairing the steel structure, sealing the bridge deck and a full paint replacement. During the work, traffic traveling in both directions through the area will be impacted.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 will be reduced from five lanes to four lanes, two of which will cross over to the current westbound bridge. In addition, the westbound lanes of the interstate will go from five lanes to three lanes.
The lane reductions are expected to be in place until fall 2020. MoDOT said additional lanes will be closed during the nighttime hours.
In 2021, MoDOT said the traffic impacts will be limited to only the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.
The entire project is expected to be completed by late fall 2021.
During the lane closures, drivers will be encouraged to use Route 370 and Route 364 as the main alternative routes. In addition, MoDOT said motorists should consider flexing their work hours to avoid the peak traffic delays from 6-9 a.m. in the eastbound direction and from 2:30-6 p.m. in the westbound direction.
