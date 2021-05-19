ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour will stop at the Enterprise Center in September.
On September 23, Shelton will be joined by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell when he takes the stage. The concert will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.
“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour… see you there!”
Tickets go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.
