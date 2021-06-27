ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Wellston gathered yesterday to remember a tragic chapter in American history and to offer support to business owners.

Community organizations came together to remember Black Wall Street, a thriving business district, created by the Black community, in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the early 20th century. The 35-block district housed grocery stores, banks, libraries, barbershops, and schools.

Between May 31 and June 1, 1921, it was destroyed during a deadly race massacre which left nearly 300 Black Americans dead and about 10,000 were homeless. Over two days, a mob of rioters, armed with guns, clubs and bombs, tore through the neighborhood attacking innocent people, looting businesses and burning everything -- helped by private aircrafts which were flown over the city to drop incendiary devices on homes and storefronts.

The focus for Saturday's event was to remember the tragedy but cherish the legacy by celebrating local black-owned businesses. The 5th annual festival welcomed 100 local businesses to showcase their products to residents as they enjoyed a car show and live music.

Organizers said the event is getting bigger every year, but this year was a special. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Black Wall Street.