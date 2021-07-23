ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A palate-pleasing showcase starts in St. Louis Friday night: Black Restaurant Week celebrates Black excellence while enjoying meals with deep culture.
This is a great time to help out some small businesses as owner of Creole with a Splash of Soul says, this is one of the most important weeks.
"You feel like you're eating your grandma's, your auntie's cooking when you come here," Ronda Walker said. "These are recipes from my father, my grandfather, from years passed down from generations, and really when you eat it, it does bring back great memories."
During Black Restaurant Week, foodies, culinary influencers and locals will be treated to a number of great specials at participating restaurants.
It serves as an educational tool to help show consumers the abundance of cultural cuisines in and around St. Louis.
Black Restaurant Week lasts through Sunday, August 1st.
Click here to find a restaurant near you. Some of the participating restaurants include:
- Alibi Cookies
- Creole With a Splash of Soul
- Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering
- Kitchen 4am
- Steve's Hot Dogs
- Tasty Treats Snack Shop & Catering
Lavinia McCoy started Gourmet Soul because the pieces fit together; the timing, the funding, and of course the love that goes into her cooking.
From alternative rock to alternative toppings, Steve Ewing is always shaking things up.
