WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) -- During the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters breached security and entered the building as members of Congress were gathered inside. One officer was seen risking his life to divert an angry mob away from the Senate chamber, leading the group in the opposite direction at a crucial moment when the lawmakers were not yet safely locked down.
Video taken by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic shows a Black Capitol Police officer standing the hallway a few steps ahead of the mob, trying to hold them back, and then heading up a staircase as the men chase after him.
"Here's the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber," Bobic tweeted when he shared the video in the midst of the chaos Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
