FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A mural with the words 'Black Lives Matter' painted on Lindbergh in front of the Florissant Police Department was covered up due to a city ordinance, police say.
Activists painted the mural in the middle turn lane on Lindbergh ahead of a protest Friday evening. City workers then covered up the mural Saturday morning. A spokesperson with the police department told News 4 that any kind of painting on the road, regardless of the message, is not allowed in Florissant.
Not long after, activists re-painted the message again later the same day.
Photos circulating on social media showed several people painting over the message Saturday, with what some claim was blue paint. Florissant police say the paint was grey and not blue.
Three people were arrested when protesters clashed with officers on Friday night.
