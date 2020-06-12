ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A banner that declared “Black Lives Matter!” was stolen from Webster University.
An employee with the University’s Department of Public Safety noticed the banner was missing while on a routine campus patrol around 11 p.m. Thursday.
The banner, which read, “Webster University stands for racial equality and justice – Black Lives Matter!”, had been placed outside of the Luhr Building on the Webster Groves campus Sunday.
“We are dismayed that someone felt it necessary to remove the sign, but this senseless act only underlines the need for us to work together to end systemic racism, inequity, and injustice and builds upon our shared commitments to statements and actions toward those goals. We still stand by the message on the sign - Black Lives Matter,” said Webster President Julian Z. Schuster. “We will certainly replace the sign as our fight to end racism and discrimination of any kind continues.”
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Webster Groves Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.