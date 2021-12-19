Black history mural on Wash U campus vandalized with racist graffiti

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - A mural on the Washington University campus that honors prominent figures from Black history was vandalized with racist graffiti, the university said Sunday.
The mural is located in the South 40 underpass and features the faces of John Lewis, Chadwick Boseman and others. The school said someone painted over the faces of prominent Black figures and also added the symbol and name of a white supremacist group.
The university says it is investigating and worked to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural. It said students already moved quickly to cover the symbols.
