ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On your marks, get set, shop!
Thousands of shoppers will be hitting the stores for Black Friday, which means plenty of traffic, limited parking spots and lots of cash being spent.
A lot of those doorbuster deals started hours ago on Thanksgiving. Plenty of shoppers got up before the sun to nab some great discounts. One shopper told News 4 he stood in line for two hours at the Brentwood Best Buy to get a TV.
"Midnight or 6 a.m. used to be crazy hours. This is pretty convenient," said shopper Matt Wilson. "I've got dinner at 5:30 p.m., I've got to hurry once I get through the doors."
Kohl's in Crestwood says the crowd last night was about the same as previous years despite the growing popularity of online shopping.
Over in the Metro East, shoppers can expect a penalty if you illegally park in a handicapped spot in Illinois. A parking sting will be focused in Fairview Heights.
Fines for illegally parking at St. Clair Square Mall could reached $350. The stings will take place on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season.
With so many people out and about, you may encounter aggressive drivers on the road.
State Farm advises drivers to be patient when looking for a parking space, don't speed up to catch that empty or soon-to-be empty spot and store shopping bags out of plain sight, in your trunk if possible.
Finally, the insurance agency said to look for other cars or people, and back out slowly.
