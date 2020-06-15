CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of protestors in Clayton Monday demonstrated on behalf of black-owned businesses, saying they've been shut out of St. Louis County contracts. The protesters pointed to the recently-built temporary morgue, known as a compassionate transfer center, as an example.
The group demanded a face-to-face meeting with the county's top leaders, and other elected officials have raised questions about who exactly is getting the county's biggest contracts in response to the coronavirus.
“Here we are in 2020, and we are still having this conversation,” said Eddie Hasan with the African American Business and Contractors Association.
With signs of solidarity, Hasan and other members of the AABCA stood in front of County Executive Sam Page's office Monday to express concern about the contract disparity in the county.
“We want to get that paycheck. These families want to be able to feed their children, have healthcare, send their kids to a good school, that's what he is failing to do,” Hasan said.
As an example, Hasan said the $2 million build-out of the temporary morgue in Earth City.
The plan was to have it hold up to 1,300 bodies if needed. To date, just 56 bodies were stored there before moving on to final resting places.
City Councilmember Tim Fitch pointed to the math, which comes out to 36,000 taxpayer dollars per body.
“I don't believe that there was a need to spend this kind of money for this kind of purpose,” he said.
Still, Hasan said minority contractors should have been given a crack at the contract.
“There should have been African Americans on that project, African American workers on that project, females on that,” He said. “We want to know is this going to be the way he’s going to continue to be?”
News 4 reached out to the county for comment. A spokesperson said the county's new director for diversity and inclusion has already met with Hasan’s group and has conveyed their concerns to Dr. Page, and will continue to improve the way the county does business.
