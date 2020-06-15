ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Black residents in the St. Louis region are more than four times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as other populations, Dr. Alex Garza of the region's coronavirus task force said.
They're also more likely to be hospitalized and admitted to the ICU, according to the data, which looked only at hospitalized patients in the St. Louis area.
While African Americans make up 18.8 percent of the population in the region, they account for nearly 55 percent of total positive cases and less than 30 percent of those tested.
More than 60 percent of patients admitted to St. Louis hospitals due to COVID-19 have been Black; they also account for nearly 50 percent of total deaths in the region.
"Even though the mortality is about the same, at the and of the day, it's more Black lives that we are losing," Garza said.
The task force says the Black community sees a death rate of 47/100,000 cases while the non-Black community sees a death rate of 13/100,000 people.
“Things like poor access to health care, chronic medical conditions, poor access to food, and dense living conditions all contribute to higher positivity rate,” Garza said. “And then there were a couple other interesting pieces of data; that’s where people go to work there is a higher percentage of people in the Black community that were deemed essential workers that have a lot more contact so that could contribute as well.”
Garza said some of the short-term solutions are to ensure there is enough testing and enough personal protective equipment in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. The long-term solutions are much less simple -- they involve leveling out the disparities seen in these communities including better access to health care.
