KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, police confirm with News 4.
In a Facebook post, Kirkwood police say there was a verified sighting in the Kirkwood/Oakland area. The Missouri Department of Conservation is aware of the bear's whereabouts and is asking residents to keep on eye on their pets when they go outside.
A black bear was seen emerging from a wooded area along Romaine Creek Road near Highway 141, south of Fenton, Monday evening. Jim Ball stopped and took a couple of photos.
Officials are also asking residents to not feed the bear or take selfies with him. It comes days after a bear was spotted in Fenton.
