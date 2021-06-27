CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Another bear has been spotted in the St. Louis area.

Couldn’t sleep, the @googlenest cams were going off like crazy…and well for good reason…had an unusual visitor stop by #dfarmestate. Hey bud, we have a Golden but Goldilocks doesn’t live here 🧸lol #dayleylife pic.twitter.com/3RZsSxAqAP — Sara Dayley (@SarajDayley) June 27, 2021

Chesterfield police confirm that a black bear weighing around 200 pounds was spotted near the intersection of Wildhorse Creek and Baxter Roads. Authorities advise everyone to not approach the bear.

Hours after sightings in Brentwood, bear is tranquilized in tree, captured in Richmond Heights Hours after a bear was spotted several times in Brentwood on Sunday, he was tranquilized in a tree and captured Sunday evening, firefighters told News 4.

There have been numerous bear sightings in the St. Louis area in recent months, including such a sighting in Kirkwood and Brentwood.