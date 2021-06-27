  • Sara Dayley

Another bear has been spotted in the St. Louis area.

Another bear has been spotted in the St. Louis area.

Chesterfield police confirm that a black bear weighing around 200 pounds was spotted near the intersection of Wildhorse Creek and Baxter Roads. Authorities advise everyone to not approach the bear.  

There have been numerous bear sightings in the St. Louis area in recent months, including such a sighting in Kirkwood and Brentwood. 

