CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Another bear has been spotted in the St. Louis area.
Couldn’t sleep, the @googlenest cams were going off like crazy…and well for good reason…had an unusual visitor stop by #dfarmestate. Hey bud, we have a Golden but Goldilocks doesn’t live here 🧸lol #dayleylife pic.twitter.com/3RZsSxAqAP— Sara Dayley (@SarajDayley) June 27, 2021
Chesterfield police confirm that a black bear weighing around 200 pounds was spotted near the intersection of Wildhorse Creek and Baxter Roads. Authorities advise everyone to not approach the bear.
Hours after a bear was spotted several times in Brentwood on Sunday, he was tranquilized in a tree and captured Sunday evening, firefighters told News 4.
There have been numerous bear sightings in the St. Louis area in recent months, including such a sighting in Kirkwood and Brentwood.
