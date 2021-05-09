Less than 24 hours after a black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, a bear was also spotted in Brentwood. Video credit Nikki Zavradinos

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Less than 24 hours after a black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, a bear was also spotted in Brentwood.

A black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, police confirm with News 4.

In a Facebook post, Kirkwood police say there was a verified sighting in the Kirkwood/Oakland area Saturday. Then, Sunday, Around 2:45 p.m., a bear was also spotted in Brentwood near the swim club. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking residents to keep on eye on their pets when they go outside.

Officials are also asking residents to not feed a bear or take selfies with a bear. The sightings come days after a bear was spotted in Fenton.

