KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Less than 24 hours after a black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, a bear was also spotted in Brentwood.

In a Facebook post, Kirkwood police say there was a verified sighting in the Kirkwood/Oakland area Saturday. Then, Sunday, Around 2:45 p.m., a bear was also spotted in Brentwood near the swim club. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking residents to keep on eye on their pets when they go outside.

More black bear sightings reported in the St. Louis region A black bear was seen emerging from a wooded area along Romaine Creek Road near Highway 141, south of Fenton, Monday evening. Jim Ball stopped and took a couple of photos.

Officials are also asking residents to not feed a bear or take selfies with a bear. The sightings come days after a bear was spotted in Fenton.