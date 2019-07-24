ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The chances of seeing a bear in your yard are a lot higher these days because the number of black bears in Missouri has more than doubled in seven years, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
There are now reportedly as many as 840 black bears throughout the state. There have also been more black bear sightings, especially in the Ozarks south of Highway 60.
A representative from the conservation department said they’ve had bears follow forested corridors to St. Louis.
