ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- BJC alerted 5,850 people of a compromise in the HealthCare online payment portal.
In mid November, BJC learned a malicious computer software installed on the website was possibly intercepting information submitted through the patient online portal.
A BJC investigation revealed the malicious malware allowed electronic collection of payment information entered through the portal between October 25, 2018 through November 8, 2018.
The information that could have been collected includes the patient’s name, date of birth and billing account number, BJC said. A statement said social security numbers and medical information were not included in the intercepted information.
The statement also said there was no impact to the treatment or health care of the patient.
BJC is asking individuals whose payment information may have been exposed in that time to review bank statements.
