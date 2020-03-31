ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The BJC Healthcare system says following the stay-at-home order in the St. Louis area is needed now more than ever as it will help ensure there are enough beds for those who are sick.
On a regular basis, area hospitals operate at a large capacity and the goal is to ensure the facilities don't have to grapple with an influx of patients.
One new effort to ensure the safety inside the hospitals is checking temperatures of all staff.
BJC said this is because there is now clear evidence of community spread in St. Louis. As the numbers continue to rise, they are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of staff and patients at the hospitals. Just two weeks ago two doctors at Washington University tested positive for COVID-19 and the hope is to avoid a repeat of that scenario.
The hospital system is using an app to ensure no one comes in who might be contagious.
"As this disease continues to rise in the community, we have to remember that our staff are members of the community. They're exposed to our family, as they come into our buildings," said Denise Murphy, BJC's Chief Nurse Excutive. "We have anew app since we last talked. The employee checks in on their phone any symptoms, if they don't have any they get a green check mark and are free to come into work."
BJC Healthcare said while residents might have heard it a thousand times, the need to stay home and flatten curve is so they can make sure they have enough beds throughout the hospital system.
