ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- To honor military members, BJC is hosting a veterans job fair Monday, November 19.
BJC is inviting veterans and their spouses to attend a “Meet the Recruiter” reception at the BJC Learning Institute at 8300 Edgar Road from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The reception will include meeting recruiters and hiring managers for clinical and non-clinical roles as well as meeting veterans who currently serve patients at BJC.
There will be refreshments and a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card.
