ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC officials are working on a plan to furlough employees, cut pay and suspend some programs as the coronavirus pandemic impacts healthcare business models.
BJC officials took several steps since the beginning of the outbreak to ensure staff had enough protective gear and the medical equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients. BJC stopped performing elective surgeries on March 23 and officials say they purchased millions of personal protective gear for staff members.
The company also stopped all business travel and suspended all construction projects.
However, officials say the steps taken were not enough for financial sustainability. In the next 12 days, BJC leaders will be taking extra measures to deal with the affects of the pandemic.
One of those measures will be identifying employees to furlough for at least eight weeks. Directors, vice presidents, presidents and all members of the executive team will receive between 5% and 25% pay cuts.
The COVID-19 special pay program will be halted on May 9. Beginning May 10, all 401(k) match will be suspended.
Annual salary increase for all employees will be delayed and those already in [lace for senior executives will be reduced. This decision will be revisited later in the year.
Officials say the company has provided over $13 million in pay for employees affected by the pandemic.
