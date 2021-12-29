ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Following spikes in COVID-19 cases throughout the area, BJC HealthCare and SSM Health have announced tighter visitor restrictions.
Starting Jan. 3, BJC HealthCare will allow one visitor per patient in inpatient settings. Pediatric, obstetrics and end-of-life patients are allowed two visitors. Visitors will not be admitted if they have signs of acute illness, recently had contact with someone suspected of having COVID or tested positive for the virus within 14 days. All visitors must follow the mask policy as well.
At SSM Health patients will only be allowed one support person at a time. Two designated visitors are allowed for Family Birthplace patients and in pediatric care settings. All individuals will be screened for COVID symptoms upon arrival.
This is not the first time the hospitals have limited visitors. In May 2020, both hospitals restricted access to visitors in an attempt to protect patients and healthcare workers amid the pandemic.
