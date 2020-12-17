ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Frontline workers at BJC and SSM begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.
Workers at BJC started getting the shots around 9 a.m. at eight different healthcare locations. In the afternoon, SSM employees started administering the vaccine to its most at-risk employees.
Officials at SSM worked with BJC to get some doses of the vaccine much earlier than expected. SSM should receive an additional vaccine shipment in the coming days.
The first employees to receive the vaccine were those in older age brackets who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
“This is certainly a memorable day not only for me but for the healthcare workers here at the hospital and also it will be a historical day for our community as this marks what could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Barnes Jewish Pharmacy Manager Kristin Helton.
BJC is hoping to vaccinate nearly 10,000 employees over the next 14 days.
