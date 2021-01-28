ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are hard to come by, local hospital systems are having success with a new treatment that's keeping people out of the hospital.
About six weeks ago, BJC started administering a monoclonal antibody drug that attacks the early reproduction phase of the virus, helping to destroy the virus. So far, they have treated about 400 COVID-19 patients with the therapy.
"If somebody thinks they have COVID and they can get to their doctor and get that confirmed, hopefully or denied, but if it is confirmed we'd like to treat them within 3 or 4 days of them first feeling sick because that's the best chance we have of keeping them out of the hospital if they are infected," BJC HealthCare Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Bruce L. Hall said.
The outpatient therapy is having success across the country.
