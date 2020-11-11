ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC announced it is going to reschedule some elective surgeries as the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 rises.
The new policy started this week, the hospital system announced. Certain elective procedures that require an inpatient or overnight bed that can be postponed safely will be delayed.
The move applies to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Missouri Baptist Medical Center. The new policy will stay in place until November 20, when it will be reassessed.
Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals set a new daily record.
