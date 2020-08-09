ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This back-to-school season is especially stressful amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents are still trying to decide between in classroom or virtual learning for their children.
Others are scared their kids will get sick in school, while others are worried about balancing virtual learning and careers.
Now, BJC HealthCare system psychiatrist Dr. John Paruch is offering a few simple tips for parents.
He said having a plan can ease anxiety. But if it's impossible to plan because you are still waiting for your district to decide.
Try this exercise: Draw a circle.
Write everything you control inside it. Write everything out of your control outside of the circle. Then, focus only on what is inside the circle or in other words, what you can control, instead of obsessing over the unknown.
He also said the old advice to pause and take deep breaths really does help.
