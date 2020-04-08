ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In an effort to make life a little easier for the workers in its hospitals, BJC has partnered with a food distributor to create pop-up markets.
They are set up in the cafeterias of each of BJC's 14 hospitals so employees can buy essentials including pre-made meals. The hope is markets will save them a trip to the store before or after a shift.
A spokesperson said the prices are in line with grocery stores and the pop-up markets are restocked every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.