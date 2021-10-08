ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC will be offering free flu shots at different locations across the St. Louis area.
The vaccinations will be offered to St. Louis area residents 6 months and older. Those 65 and older may receive a high dose of the vaccine while supplies last. Health insurance is not required. BJC is urging everyone to get their flu shot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks and social distancing are required and a COVID-19 symptom screening will be conducted. The shot will be available at the following locations:
- Friday, Oct. 8
- St. Charles Community College - 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Cottleville, MO 63376
- Sponsored by Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- By appointment only
- Pediatric (6-months and up)
- Adults (18+ years old)
- Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
- Saturday, Oct. 9
- Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital - 10 Barnes West Drive, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parking is available free on site.
- By appointment only
- Pediatric (6-months and up)
- Adults (18+ years old)
- Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
- Sunday, Oct. 10
- Clayton Avenue Building (CAB) - 4353 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.
- By appointment only
- Pediatric (6-months and up)
- Adults (18+ years old)
- Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
- Sunday, Oct. 10
- Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium - 11133 Dunn Road, St. Louis, MO 63136
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parking is available free on site
- By appointment only
- Pediatric (6-months and up)
- Adults (18+ years old)
- Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
For more information, click here.
