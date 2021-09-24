Flu Shot
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC will be offering free flu shots at different locations across the St. Louis area, the health system announced Friday.

The vaccinations will be offered to St. Louis area residents 6 months and older. Those 65 and older may receive a high dose of the vaccine while supplies last. Health insurance is not required. BJC is urging everyone to get their flu shot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and social distancing are required and a COVID-19 symptom screening will be conducted. The shot will be available at the following locations:

Monday, Sept. 27

In partnership with the St. Louis Blues

Enterprise Center

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

1401 Clark Ave

St. Louis, MO 63103

Only open for ticket holders for the Sept. 27 Blues game. No appointment required

Saturday, October 2

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Clayton Avenue Building (CAB)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4353 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Friday, Oct. 8

St. Charles Community College

Sponsored by Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

Cottleville, MO 63376

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on site.

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Sunday, Oct. 10

Clayton Avenue Building (CAB)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4353 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Sunday, Oct. 10

Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on site

By appointment only

Pediatric (6-months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

For more information, click here.

