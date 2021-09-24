ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC will be offering free flu shots at different locations across the St. Louis area, the health system announced Friday.
The vaccinations will be offered to St. Louis area residents 6 months and older. Those 65 and older may receive a high dose of the vaccine while supplies last. Health insurance is not required. BJC is urging everyone to get their flu shot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks and social distancing are required and a COVID-19 symptom screening will be conducted. The shot will be available at the following locations:
Monday, Sept. 27
In partnership with the St. Louis Blues
Enterprise Center
5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
1401 Clark Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Only open for ticket holders for the Sept. 27 Blues game. No appointment required
Saturday, October 2
Siteman Cancer Center – South County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5225 Midamerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129
Parking is available free on site.
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
Sunday, Oct. 3
Clayton Avenue Building (CAB)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4353 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
Friday, Oct. 8
St. Charles Community College
Sponsored by Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Cottleville, MO 63376
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
Saturday, Oct. 9
Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Parking is available free on site.
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
Sunday, Oct. 10
Clayton Avenue Building (CAB)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4353 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
Sunday, Oct. 10
Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
Parking is available free on site
By appointment only
Pediatric (6-months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)
For more information, click here.
