ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC Healthcare loosened visitor restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.
The hospital system now allows one visitor per patient in outpatient, inpatient, and surgical settings.
Visitation is still restricted for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients with some exceptions, though the hospital did not outline what those exceptions are.
Patients will still be encouraged to come alone whenever possible or consider virtual visitors when available.
Visitors will be encouraged to limit movement throughout the buildings, practice social distancing when in public spaces, and remain at the bedside as much as possible during their visit.
Visitors will be required to sign in and out of inpatient units.
“This policy change represents another careful step toward balancing abundant caution and patient experience,” says Jennifer Carron, executive director and patient experience officer, BJC HealthCare. “We believe these updates advance our ability to provide much-needed support to patients in our care, while maintaining continued vigilance around infection prevention.”
For more information, visit bjc.org/visitors.
