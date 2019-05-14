ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some local third graders are getting something new to kick off their summer.
BJC has launched its fourth annual “Book Brigade.”
Its aim is to provide a book at the end of each school year to every third grader in a public school district located in a BJC hospital community.
Books were recently given out at Danforth and Highland elementary schools in the Riverview Gardens district.
The goal is to get kids into reading at a young age.
