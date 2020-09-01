ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The month of September marks the beginning of flu season.
This year with the threat of COVID-19, the flu season will be unlike any other and doctors are concerned.
How do you tell the difference between the seasonal flu and COVID-19?
[READ: Is it allergies, the flu or the coronavirus? How to tell the difference]
The symptoms are different, but still very similar. The similarities could present a lot of challenges over the next several months and it's one of many reasons why doctors don't want to see high numbers of the flu.
An infectious disease specialist says the combination could put a serious strain on local hospitals. Every year, tens of thousands of people die from the flu across the country.
“We have a particular concern that if the two of these are circulating together in high enough numbers that we're seeing a surge from both at the same time it could be very devastating,” said Dr. Steven Lawrence with Barnes-Jewish Healthcare.
High numbers is something health care providers want to avoid. They want you to get your flu shot soon because it takes two weeks for it to take effect.
“We never know for sure when it might actually start. This year we're actually targeting to get the vaccine a little bit sooner just simply because we want to try to prevent the start of the flu season all together rather than just timing for later,” said Dr. Lawrence.
But if you do get sick - how do you know if it's the virus or the flu?
“The flu is usually real sudden hit by a truck and COVID-19 often starts very mild and then some people get better and others it can worsen and be quite, quite terrible,” said Lawrence.
Doctor Lawrence says one of the most tell-tale signs for COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell. That's not common with the flu.
RELATED: SSM Health doctor stresses importance of getting a flu shot this year
He says the bottom line is - we need to do our part.
“If we do those two things, flu vaccine, masking and distancing we will be able to make it through fall season,” added Lawrence.
According to the CDC, flu season starts in the fall and sometimes can last as long as May.
Between October of 2019 and May of this year, Missouri reported just over 1,900 flu-related deaths. On average, Illinois averages 3,500 flu deaths per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.