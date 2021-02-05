ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Super Bowl kicks off this weekend and St. Louisans are going to see something this year that they have never seen before.
BJC HealthCare will show their commercial during the Super Bowl. The healthcare system hopes to inspire people to apply for their almost three thousand job openings.
"It's becoming more and more challenging.,,support our team and our community, said Keith George, vice president of VP Talent Strategy for BJC.
BJC wanted to stress that they did not have the money to pay $5 million for a thirty second commercial. A local commercial during the Super Bowl costs a fraction of the national price.
Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on KMOV!
