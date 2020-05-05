ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- BJC HealthCare experienced a data breach in March resulting in the possible exposure of protected health information of patients.
As a precaution, the organization will mail letters notifying patients.
On March 6, someone hacked into three employees' emails for an undetermined period of time. The emails had patient's personal information such as names, dates of birth, medical record or patient account numbers, and limited treatment and/or clinical information, such as provider names, visit dates, medications, diagnoses, and testing information.
In some instances, patients’ health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers.
After an investigation into the hack, BJC was unable to determine if emails containing patient's information were viewed.
The group believes not all BJC hospitals' and service organizations' patients were affected but a limited number who visited the following hospitals:
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
- BJC Behavioral Health
- BJC Corporate Health Services
- BJC Home Care
- BJC Medical Group
- Boone Hospital Center
- Christian Hospital
- Memorial Hospital East
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Physician Services, LLC
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center Farmington
- Parkland Health Center Boone Terre
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Patients with questions can call (866) 423-7547, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
