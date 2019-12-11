ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC HealthCare announced roughly 200 infrastructure positions were affected when they made the decision to outsource support services to an outside vendor.
According to spokesperson June McAllister Fowler, BJC HealthCare made the decision to outsource some services to allow their staff to focus on strategy and business solutions, and allow a specialized firm to focus on services such as service desk, desktop support and mobile devices; server, storage, database and data center management; and network and telecommunications services, among other support functions.
The transition has been going on for several months, and BJC said more than 70 percent of the affected employees have transitioned into either different internal roles, or roles with the outside services provider.
BJC HealthCare is the largest employer in the region with roughly 31,000 employees.
