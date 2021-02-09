ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC Healthcare began vaccinating members of the general public last week and thanks to a steady supply of vaccine from the state, they aim to vaccinate around 900 people a day.
Mike Lauer, the Executive Director of Emergency Preparedness at BJC Health says right now they are focusing on vaccinating any remaining healthcare workers in Phase 1A and the elderly that fall in Phase 1B Tier 2.
“Right now, were at age 75 plus. What we do is look for you within our system, we send out invites, you get a link that essentially that provides you with access to our booking calendar,” explained Lauer.
That means those with underlying health conditions that also fall in Tier 2 may have to wait a bit longer. An email went out to those who have preregistered with the hospital system saying, “Please know, we have not forgotten about you. You are on our pre-registration list, which to-date has more than 330,000 individuals awaiting an opportunity to schedule a vaccine.”
But Lauer says that number is closer to 360,000.
“If there’s just dead silence, they’re going to think that nothing’s occurring and there is a lot occurring,” he said.
Right now, the State of Missouri is distributing 53 percent of it’s weekly allotment from the federal government to the hospital systems across the state. Lauer says they are getting a couple thousand each week and they are administering those doses at Barnes Jewish in the Central West End and Christian Hospital Northeast in North County.
He believes at this rate, the state could still achieve the goal of vaccinating all Missourians who want the vaccine by mid to late summer.
“It’s possible as long as the supply stays steady and increases,” he said.
