ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – BJC HealthCare has announced how many of their employees have complied with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Washington University and BJC announce vaccine requirements for staff Washington University and BJC announced all employees and trainees will be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On June 15 the healthcare system mandated team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. BJC HealthCare set a deadline of Sept. 15 for employees to become compliant with the mandate.

A day after the deadline, BJC HealthCare announced that over 99% of team members complied. Exemptions to the mandate may be granted for medical contraindications and for religious beliefs, following a case-by-case basis evaluation.