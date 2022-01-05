BJC HealthCare postpones elective procedures amid high COVID hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—Starting Thursday, all elective procedures at BJC Heath centers will be postponed until further notice.

As of Tuesday, there were over 500 COVID patients hospitalized at BJC facilities which have caused nurses and staff to be stretched beyond their limit.

“This is beyond anything we’ve seen thus far in the pandemic,” a spokesperson from the hospital said. “This decision was not made lightly and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained.”

Those who have scheduled non-urgent procedures will be contacted soon. Last week, BJC was among several other health organizations that tighten visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 surge in the St. Louis region.