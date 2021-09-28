ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – BJC HealthCare is planning to break ground soon on a 16-story inpatient hospital tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

The tower is part of the long-term vision to transform the Washington University Medical Campus. The tower will sit at the site of the former Queeny Tower. It will have 224 private inpatient rooms and 56 private intensive care unit rooms. The 660,000 square-foot tower will also have two rooftop gardens, a business center, kitchenette, quiet rooms and laundry facilities.

“Even while on the front lines of combatting COVID-19 over the past year, we have continued to deliver on our mission of providing the highest quality of care to all patients we are privileged to serve. The design of our new building will mirror our commitment to ensuring patient and family comfort during outpatient visits and hospital stays,” said Barnes-Jewish Hospital president John Lynch, MD. “The state-of-the-art technology we’re incorporating throughout the facility will further provide our caregivers with everything they need to deliver excellent patient care for decades to come.”

The groundbreaking is planned for October.