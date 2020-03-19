ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Barnes-Jewish HealthCare has opened its first coronavirus testing collection site in the St. Louis region.
The test site is in the Cortex's corridor located in the Central West End.
The site is available to those who are referred by BJC providers after completion of the CDC's pre-screening guidelines.
BJC is also planning on opening additional sites in North St. Louis County and the Metro East in the coming weeks.
“The collection center will help better serve our community and reduce potential exposures in hospitals and clinics where patients are being treated for other kinds of medical issues,” said Clay Dunagan, MD, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
