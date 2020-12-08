ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – BJC HealthCare hopes to start giving employees the COVID-19 vaccine later this month.
While a vaccine has not been approved yet, BJC Healthcare said one is expected to be approved for Emergency Use Authorization by mid-December. Pfizer and Moderna have each submitted vaccines for approval by the FDA.
In a letter sent to employees, BJC HealthCare wrote that they expect to receive the first round of vaccines that are prioritized for healthcare workers across BJC on Dec. 17. The first people in the healthcare network to get vaccinated will be direct patient care providers in waves organized by age.
According to BJC Healthcare, the employees eligible in the first age group will get an email to schedule their vaccination first. Employees in other age groups will receive emails in the coming weeks.
BJC HealthCare said the vaccine is voluntary at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.