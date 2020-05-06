ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC Healthcare is moving to a universal mask policy for everyone that enters its facilities. That includes Barnes Jewish in the Central West End, Missouri Baptist, and Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.
“All of our employees, all of our patients that come into the facilities, and visitors when they come to our facilities as well,” said Dr. Hilary Babcock, director of infection prevention at BJC Healthcare.
Babcock said if patients will be offered a mask, and they have never refused care or admission to a patient.
“We definitely will offer any patient that comes in, we will offer them a mask if they don't have one of their own. We will provide care for them if they are unable to tolerate a mask," she said.
As elective and non-emergency surgeries were put on hold, an unintended consequence arose. Because of the six-to-eight week delay, time-sensitive procedures like knee surgeries now fall into the emergency category. Those can resume again next Monday. Elective surgeries can not resume before May 18th.
The good news is we think it will be just a few weeks,” said Bruce Hall, vice president and chief quality officer at BJC Healthcare. “We are still waiting for our partners in government to give us signals that things are safe and clear and watching our own ability to monitor equipment and drugs and supplies in our hospitals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.