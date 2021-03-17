ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Managing patients better, treating emergencies on top of COVID-19, and self care. Barnes-Jewish staff say that's what they had to learn and better deal with in the last year.
While the public was scrambling to get toilet paper and masks, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff fought to keep patients safe and alive, as well as themselves.
"You don't necessarily know what each day will look like. Anything and everything can walk through the front doors, and we always have to be prepared," Dr. Robert Poirier said.
Dr. Poirier, Emergency Department Chief at BJC, says preparation is what has gotten him and his staff through the tough moments of fighting COVID-19. More than 80,000 patients were treated at BJC's ER in the last year.
"We were still seeing patients hurt in car accidents, and shootings, and having heart attacks and strokes, and not necessarily COVID," Poirier said.
Poirier says they had to treat every patient, who walked into the ER, like they had COVID-19. On top of an influx in daily patients, ER staff had to maintain new safety protocols, while learning to treat a disease they knew little about.
Poirier says getting protective equipment was a struggle and figuring out how to better use it and protect themselves and patients, was even more challenging.
"Having to reuse equipment is something we weren't used to in the past and didn't have to do before, but we got used to it quickly. Once we saw our staff wasn't coming down with COVID, we gained confidence that what we were doing was working," Poirier explained.
Poirier says there was not a single transmission of the disease among patients and staff inside the emergency room.
It's been a long haul and Poirier says they still have a long way to go. However, he says his staff took on a burden that's now being better dealt with.
"It's just learning what needs to be done to recognize compassion fatigue and burnout. What we can put in place to help reduce it and build resilience," Poirier said.
The ER chief says he feels confident his staff and the rest of the BJC staff can better treat COVID-19 now, than a year ago. He's also recommending everyone to get vaccinated and says that's what's going to get us to the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.