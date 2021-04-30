ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Skipping a trip to the emergency room over fear of the coronavirus is proving costly for an increasing number of patients, doctors say.
Physicians at BJC said they are seeing more people with sicknesses and diseases that are in later stages.
"We were seeing people come in with worsening of certain symptoms and then finding it was a cancer and it has spread," said Dr. Robert Poirier, a Washington University emergency physician and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. "You ask them when did the symptoms develop and they say a year ago, but they were too afraid to come in. It's water under the bridge at that point, you have to address what's going on now but you think, what could we have done if we'd caught this a year before."
Emergency room visits across BJC dropped 40 to 50% at the beginning of the pandemic, before slowly beginning to rebound as the year progressed. Of those who did visit the ER, Dr. Poirier said more were admitted.
"We've averaged about a 28% admittance rate for the last 15 or 20 years," he said. "In 2020, we were averaging about 38% of patients admitted." Patients suffering from mental health issues or opioid overdoses came to the ER in greater numbers over the course of the year.
Doctors say people suffering from symptoms of a heart attack or stroke should seek medical attention immediately to minimize the long term damage. Many decided to forgo such treatment during the pandemic, which has resulted in permanent damage, paralysis or disability.
"If people come in within the first hour or so with a heart attack and stroke symptoms, we can actively and emergently treat the issues and reverse it and stop it," he said. "If you have a heart attack and wait several days a lot of the damage is done and you can end up permanently disabled."
Doctors are seeing similar situations with stroke patients, some of whom are now unable to speak as a result of delayed treatment.
"If you're not feeling well, come get checked out," he said. "Hospitals are safe and we can help you prevent further damage down the road."
