ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BJC started administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 Tuesday.
The clinic on Tuesday was held in the lobby of Children's Hospital, the same location where it will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
For the rest of the week, shots will be given out at the following locations:
- Thursday, from 9am-5pm at Children’s Specialty Care Center in South County
- Friday, from 9am-5pm at Children’s Specialty Care Center in West County
Patients must set up an appointment in advance, which can be done by clicking here.
