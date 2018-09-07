GARDEN GROVE, Cali. - bizarre video shows a woman falling about 25 feet out of a California restaurant ceiling!
The owner noticed a buckling ceiling panels and the indentation of feet just before the woman fell through.
“We were so scared that she was going to run across and land on someone. So we didn’t know where,” said Marabella Munoz, restaurant owner.
Employees say the woman was homeless and asked to use the bathroom and for directions to the bus stop.
Apparently the woman told police she was told the bus stop was “up and to the right” and that’s what led her up into the ceiling.
The woman was only slightly injured and no customers were hurt.
