Today: High 19. Winds will be lighter, but chills will be in the single digits all day. From early afternoon into the early evening, we'll see scattered light snow and flurries. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
This Evening: Teens. Wind Chill Near 10. Mostly cloudy skies. Hoping for enough breaks in the clouds to enjoy the Super Blood Wolf Moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can look at the moon tonight with the naked eye.
Why does tonight's full moon have so many names?
When a lunar eclipse happens, the Earth moves between the sun and moon blocking the light from the sun that usually gives us a bright white or yellowish moon. Some of the sun's light makes its way around the Earth and through the Earth's atmosphere to reach the moon. That is how we get the dark reddish, orange hue and the name "Blood Moon."
The January "full wolf moon" gets its name because that is when hungry wolves howl in the dead of winter. According to the Farmer's Almanac, that name goes back to Native American and Colonial times.
The term "super moon" is used because the full moon will appear a little bit larger than usual. This is due to the fact that it will be at a point in its orbit where it is closest to the Earth.
MLK Day: Low 14/High 28. Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Wind chill in the teens to low 20s. Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph.
