BISMARCK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When Christina Dunn's fiance was killed in a car crash, she didn't know how she would go on.
"I had no car, he was the main source of income. I thought I was lost," said Dunn.
On February 11th, 31-year old Corey Tiefenauer was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 32, north of Bismarck. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver of an oncoming car lost control on the icy conditions and the two cars collided head-on.
Dunn and Tiefenauer were together five years, had five children between them and were engaged to be married.
"We just meshed," said Dunn.
Word spread quickly in Bismarck, a town with a population of 1,500 residents. Support started coming in quickly. A GoFundMe account was established to help pay for the funeral and other expenses. The owner of Carla's Cafe kept the restaurant open past closing and fed everyone who attended Tiefenauer's funeral, at no cost to them.
"It just tugged at my heartstrings that we need to do something for them," said owner, Mark Craig.
Cash donations have been made at Unico Bank in Bismarck. The owner of B & C Auto Repair was able to get a car for Dunn through a fellow firefighter.
"And we went through the vehicle, made sure everything was mechanically sound on it. Gave it a tune-up and got it all cleaned up," said Keane.
Dunn also received a $50 gas card and two free oil changes. Keane said the outpouring of support for Dunn is an example of the way the community pulls together in times of need.
"It's just a small town way of life," said Keane.
Dunn said she's received encouragement from people all over town. Some of them are cafeteria workers and counselors at Bismarck schools who've told Dunn they're keeping a close eye on her children.
"I wouldn't be able to go back to work if it wasn't for this community," said Dunn.
Dunn said she wanted everyone to know that she's very grateful for all the help she's received.
