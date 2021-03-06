FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday was a big day for a local girl battling cancer, as members of the community put on a parade to celebrate her 6th birthday.
The Ferguson police chief helped organize the birthday parade for the young cancer survivor, Paydenn. Cars and trucks drove by to wish her a happy birthday Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ferguson.
Paydenn was diagnosed with stag 4 neuroblastoma in July of last year. She's been getting treatment ever since. Her family and many in the Ferguson community wanted to make her birthday an event to remember.
The Ferguson Police Department also collected gifts for Paydenn to open for her Birthday. People can still donate through this GoFundMe page.
